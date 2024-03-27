Extend vacation by two days before Eid: Jatri Kalyan Samity

The Jatri Kalyan Samity has demanded extension of vacation by two more days before the Eid-ul-Fitr to make the Eid-journey safe and hassle-free.

The organisation's secretary general Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury placed the demand in a press conference at the Sagar-Runi auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Wednesday.

He said around 16 million people are likely to move to different districts during the pre and post Eid days.

The Jatri Kalyan Samity fears there would be a disaster if a proper use of the public transports isn’t ensured.