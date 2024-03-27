Extend vacation by two days before Eid: Jatri Kalyan Samity
The Jatri Kalyan Samity has demanded extension of vacation by two more days before the Eid-ul-Fitr to make the Eid-journey safe and hassle-free.
The organisation's secretary general Md Mozammel Haque Chowdhury placed the demand in a press conference at the Sagar-Runi auditorium of the Dhaka Reporters Unity in the capital on Wednesday.
He said around 16 million people are likely to move to different districts during the pre and post Eid days.
The Jatri Kalyan Samity fears there would be a disaster if a proper use of the public transports isn’t ensured.
Mozammel Haque said the country will be celebrating the Pahela Baishakh and the Eid-ul-Fitr almost at the same time. Therefore, two-day additional vacation will help ease the pressure of passengers.
He also pointed out that extortion by some transport leaders and some unscrupulous members of law enforcement causes traffic jam on the highway.
Mozammel demands actions against these activities.