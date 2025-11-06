Govt condemns attack at election campaign of BNP candidate, orders full probe

The interim government on Wednesday strongly condemned the violent attack at an election campaign event of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nominated candidate for Chattogram-8 constituency Ershad Ullah and ordered for a full probe over the incident.

“Immediate investigation by the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) indicates that Ershad Ullah was not the target of the attack, but a stray bullet hit and injured him. The government wishes him an early recovery. A full probe has been ordered,” chief adviser’s press wing said in a statement at night.