Govt condemns attack at election campaign of BNP candidate, orders full probe
The interim government on Wednesday strongly condemned the violent attack at an election campaign event of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) nominated candidate for Chattogram-8 constituency Ershad Ullah and ordered for a full probe over the incident.
“Immediate investigation by the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) indicates that Ershad Ullah was not the target of the attack, but a stray bullet hit and injured him. The government wishes him an early recovery. A full probe has been ordered,” chief adviser’s press wing said in a statement at night.
The government also expressed its deep concern at this criminal act and reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting the safety and rights of all candidates and citizens participating in the democratic process, it said.
The statement said that chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus directed the security forces to spare no effort in identifying and apprehending the perpetrators and to bring them swiftly to justice.
“Violence and intimidation have no place in our political and social life. The CMP has already launched a manhunt for the attackers,” it added.
The interim government called on all political actors and their supporters to uphold the calm, show restraint, and ensure that the February general election takes place in an atmosphere of peace, dignity, and fairness, the statement read.
“The government will do its part by taking all necessary measures to guarantee secure and peaceful conditions required for free, fair, credible, and festive elections across Bangladesh,” it said.