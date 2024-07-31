Protesting students announce fresh programme 'remembering our heroes' Thursday
The Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement on Wednesday announced a fresh programme 'remembering our heroes' for Thursday.
The platform called on students, teachers, guardians, intellectuals, professionals from all walks of life to take part in the campaign offline and online.
Rifat Rashid, co-coordinator of the movement, disclosed this through a press release sent to the media on Wednesday.
The press release said, "This programme has been declared to protest the mass killings of students and masses, mass arrests, attacks-cases, enforced disappearances and attacks on the teachers and to realise 9-point demand of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement."
Their nine demands are: an apology from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, and the resignations of Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury, Law Minister Anisul Huq, State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohammad Ali Arafat, and State Minister for Post, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak.
Painting, graffiti, wall writing, festoons and digital portrait on the repression centering on the movement will be created throughout the day.
The programmes also include recollections of the days and nights of repression, tributes from families and peers for the martyrs.
The protestors have also urged the people to upload memorabilia using the hashtags #JulyMassacre #RememberingOurHeroes.