Protesting students announce fresh programme 'remembering our heroes' Thursday

The Anti-Discrimination Students' Movement on Wednesday announced a fresh programme 'remembering our heroes' for Thursday.

The platform called on students, teachers, guardians, intellectuals, professionals from all walks of life to take part in the campaign offline and online.

Rifat Rashid, co-coordinator of the movement, disclosed this through a press release sent to the media on Wednesday.

The press release said, "This programme has been declared to protest the mass killings of students and masses, mass arrests, attacks-cases, enforced disappearances and attacks on the teachers and to realise 9-point demand of the Anti-Discrimination Students’ Movement."