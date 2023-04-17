BIWTC to start ferry service for motorcycle crossing at Shimulia 18 April

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation (BIWTC) will start ferry services to carry motorcycles at Shimulia from 18 April, reports news agency UNB.
Ferry service will be provided every three hours on Shimulia-Mangalmazhi route from 18 April for motorcycle crossing as the government has banned riding motorcycle on Padma Bridge.
BIWTC confirmed this on Sunday.
Besides, on 18 April BIWTC’s passenger ship ‘MV Madhumati’ will start its Eid journey from Dhaka Sadarghat (Lalkuthi) to Chandpur-Barishal-Jhalkathi-Kaukhali-Hularhat-Charkhali and Baramachua.