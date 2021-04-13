Do not step out of home without movement pass: IGP Benazir

Police on 13 April launched an online application to allow ‘movement pass’ as a means of restricting people’s movement only in emergency outing with a view to curb novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh.
Interestingly, operators of the app received around 125,000 applications in the first hour after the inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the app at Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in the capital at 11:00 am on the day.
Public relations officer at the police headquarters also informed the media that at least 15,000 applications were being submitted at every minute.
Addressing the app inaugural event, Benazir said, “We do not want to spot anyone outside home during the lockdown from tomorrow (14 April).”
Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner Md Shafiqul Islam along with senior police officers was present at the event.
People on emergency outing needs to submit proper application to www.movementpass.police.gov.bd and collect a printed copy of the movement pass.
Asking cooperation by all walks of people, Benazir said, “We won’t like to see people stepping out of house unnecessarily during the lockdown. Self-esteemed cooperation by the people is better than imposing the restrictions by force. If the restrictions are not followed, the entire Bangladesh will need to be taken in isolation.”
He said that police would implement the Covid-19 restrictions in similar style they had followed last year.
Citing that millions of people rushed to their village home after announcement of general holidays last year, Benazir said, “This time too, people are leaving Dhaka which seems wrong and morally very unjust. Please don’t move further from the place you have reached till Tuesday. We must control unnecessary movement to contain the transmission of coronavirus.”
“Collect 3-hour movement pass for emergency purposes. Do not hang out at streets and intersections. Young people as the responsible citizen must comply with the restrictions,” the IGP said while discouraging movement by private car.
He also requested citizens to follow the health safety guidelines strictly.
Saying that movement pass is not a legal binding, he said, “People outside home without the pass will face police interrogation.”
He also requested people to help their poor neighbours with online access to collect the movement pass when a reporter asked him what would be the case with people who do not have any smartphone or access to internet.
However, journalists would not need any movement pass, he informed.