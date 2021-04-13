Do not step out of home without movement pass: IGP Benazir

Police on 13 April launched an online application to allow ‘movement pass’ as a means of restricting people’s movement only in emergency outing with a view to curb novel coronavirus infection in Bangladesh.

Interestingly, operators of the app received around 125,000 applications in the first hour after the inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed inaugurated the app at Rajarbagh Police Lines auditorium in the capital at 11:00 am on the day.

Public relations officer at the police headquarters also informed the media that at least 15,000 applications were being submitted at every minute.

Addressing the app inaugural event, Benazir said, “We do not want to spot anyone outside home during the lockdown from tomorrow (14 April).”