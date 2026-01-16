‘Don’t you have pyjamas?’: Teenager attacked for wearing shorts in Dhaka

A school football tournament is scheduled to take place. For several days, schoolboys have been practising at a nearby field wearing jerseys and shorts (half-pants), under the supervision of a teacher from their school. They are students of an English-medium school in the capital’s Lalmatia area. Some of them also attend classes at a coaching centre located nearby. As time is limited, after practice they often go straight to the coaching centre still wearing their football kits.

Last Wednesday, a 16-year-old boy did the same—heading to coaching classes with his friends immediately after practice. At around 7:30 pm, shortly after leaving the coaching centre and walking a short distance, someone suddenly slapped him hard on the back of the head. Startled, the teenager turned around to see two unfamiliar young men, aged around 22 to 23. They became aggressive, with one of them asking, “Why are you wearing shorts? Don’t you have pyjamas at home?”

The boy explained that he had come straight from football practice to attend his class. Instantly, the two youths began verbally abusing him and launched an attack.