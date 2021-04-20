Domestic flights to resume tomorrow

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to resume the operations of domestic flights from Wednesday.
However, the flight operation between Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar will remain suspended for the time being.
The chairman of CAAB, Air vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that permission has given to resume the operations of domestic flight in a limited scale from Wednesday. The work of issuing gadget notification is going on.
He said, the notification will add how many flights will be operated daily in what routes.
Meanwhile, Bangladesh airlines have issued a notification saying they will resume their flight operations between Dhaka and Chattogram, Sylhet, Saidpur, Barishal and Jashore from 22 April.