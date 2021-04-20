Domestic flights to resume tomorrow

Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has decided to resume the operations of domestic flights from Wednesday.

However, the flight operation between Dhaka and Cox’s Bazar will remain suspended for the time being.

The chairman of CAAB, Air vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman, told Prothom Alo that permission has given to resume the operations of domestic flight in a limited scale from Wednesday. The work of issuing gadget notification is going on.