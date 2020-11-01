Don’t want Bangladesh to plunge into post-1975 darkness: PM



"They could stand on their own feet, they could create employment," she said. "We're working towards that direction."



Talking about the problem of the freelancers of the country, she said that she had already talked with her ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT ministry and youth and sports ministry so that freelancers could get recognition and certificates which will upgrade their status in the society.



The prime minister briefly elaborated various steps of the government for the welfare of the youth-folks and said that the government is taking these initiatives to make the youths skilled manpower.



The first November's youth day has been named Bangabandhu National Youth Day on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.



State minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell presided over the programme while youth and sports secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain also spoke at the event.



Earlier, state minister Russell handed over Bangabandhu National Youth Award (cash, certificate and crest) to 21 successful self-employed youths and five successful youth organisers in recognition of their exemplary contribution in setting up self-employment projects.

