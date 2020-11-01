Don’t want Bangladesh to plunge into post-1975 darkness: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said the government does not want the country to plunge into the darkness that emerged after the events of 15 August, 1975, reports UNB.
"We've liberated the country with the blood of thousands of martyrs [and] passed many hurdles. We don't want our country to plunge into that state of failure again. Let not the era of post-1975 darkness shroud the life of the people of Bangladesh again," she said.
The prime minister said this while addressing the 'Bangabandhu National Youth Day 2020' virtually. The function was arranged at Osmani Memorial Auditorium while she attended it from her official residence Ganobhaban.
Sheikh Hasina said that the government wanted to keep the journey of the people of the country on the path of light. In this connection, she again issued a strong warning against drugs, militancy, terrorism and similar activities.
"These might bring some hefty money in a short time, but in the real sense, there's no guarantee of life in these activities. Everyone will have to keep it in mind that our stance against these will be stern," she said.
She also emphasised ensuring accountability in every sphere of life. "All have to love the country and be responsible for the people. You have to step forward in the future maintaining that responsibility," she said.
The prime minister said that the aim of the government is to build up the youth-folks of the country in line with the ideals of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
"We'll build generations after generations in that way so that Bangladesh can step forward as an independent country with its dignity, [and] besides it can be self-reliant and self-dignified," she said.
She mentioned that the policy of the government is to develop the rural areas of the country with all facilities of the urban areas. "People of the rural areas will get facilities like the urban areas, development will be done equally in all areas," she said.
She said the government would provide 100 per cent electricity, which is now 97 per cent, across the country during the Golden Jubilee of Independence of the country.
Sheikh Hasina said that the government is developing power, roads, rail, water and airways so that the youths of the country could utilise their merit and creativity.
She urged the youth-folks not to rush after jobs completing their degrees, rather they should engage in self-employment and give jobs to others.
Talking about the problem of the freelancers of the country, she said that she had already talked with her ICT adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy, ICT ministry and youth and sports ministry so that freelancers could get recognition and certificates which will upgrade their status in the society.
"They could stand on their own feet, they could create employment," she said. "We're working towards that direction."
The prime minister briefly elaborated various steps of the government for the welfare of the youth-folks and said that the government is taking these initiatives to make the youths skilled manpower.
The first November's youth day has been named Bangabandhu National Youth Day on the occasion of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.
State minister for youth and sports Zahid Ahsan Russell presided over the programme while youth and sports secretary Mohammad Akhter Hossain also spoke at the event.
Earlier, state minister Russell handed over Bangabandhu National Youth Award (cash, certificate and crest) to 21 successful self-employed youths and five successful youth organisers in recognition of their exemplary contribution in setting up self-employment projects.