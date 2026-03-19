Eid with family still a distant reality for 160 Panchagarh children

Eid is traditionally a time for family reunions, shared meals, and celebration but for around 160 children living at Ahsania Mission Shishu Nagari in Panchagarh, the festival arrives with a different meaning-one shaped by loss, separation, and resilience.

Located in Jalapara village under Hafizabad union of Panchagarh Sadar upazila, the children's home has been providing shelter, education, and care to vulnerable children since its establishment in 2012.

Many of its residents have lost one or both parents, while others have been separated from their families and never found their way back.

Among them are Shukkur Ali, 8, and Fahim, 12, two boys whose stories reflect the reality of many children in the facility.