Admin requires time to return to normalcy

Public administration has not yet returned to normalcy since the fall of the Awami League government in a mass uprising.

Many officials known as close to the ousted government have not yet resumed their offices at the secretariat.

A secretary has been sent on compulsory retirement while the contractual appointment of 11 other secretaries has been cancelled.

On the other hand, the officials, who were deprived of promotions during the previous government, have been staging protests.

The interim government has started giving promotions to deal with the situation.