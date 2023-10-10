Dengue: Deaths cross 1100-mark

Thirteen more people died of dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 1,109.
An alarming 120 deaths have been recorded in the first nine days of the current month.
Besides, a total of 2,555 people have been hospitalised with the mosquito-borne viral fever during the period, according to the health directorate (DGHS).
Of the new deaths, nine have been reported from Dhaka, while the remaining four are from outside the capital.
A total of 228,779 people have been hospitalised with dengue fever in the current year so far.