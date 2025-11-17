Security tightened at tribunal with presence of Army, RAB and police

Public movement in the Suhrawardy Udyan area has been restricted. Law enforcement personnel have been stationed at every gate of the Tribunal.

This is the first case relating to crimes against humanity, including murders committed during the mass uprising, for which a verdict is scheduled to be delivered today, Monday.

Alongside the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the two other accused in this case are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Among the three, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan are absconding; both are currently residing in India.

Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is the only arrested accused in the case and he has confessed to his involvement, providing testimony before the tribunal as an “approver” or state witness.