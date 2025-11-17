Security tightened at tribunal with presence of Army, RAB and police
In connection with the verdict in the case filed against three accused including the deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over crimes against humanity committed during the July mass uprising, security has been heightened in and around the premises of the International Crimes Tribunal.
On Monday morning, it was observed that members of the armed forces, police, the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and specialised units such as the Armed Police Battalion (APBN) were deployed extensively across the tribunal compound and its surrounding areas. Armoured military vehicles were also present.
Public movement in the Suhrawardy Udyan area has been restricted. Law enforcement personnel have been stationed at every gate of the Tribunal.
This is the first case relating to crimes against humanity, including murders committed during the mass uprising, for which a verdict is scheduled to be delivered today, Monday.
Alongside the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the two other accused in this case are former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan and former inspector general of police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Among the three, Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan are absconding; both are currently residing in India.
Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun is the only arrested accused in the case and he has confessed to his involvement, providing testimony before the tribunal as an “approver” or state witness.
During the closing arguments, the prosecution sought the maximum penalty, death, for Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan. They also requested that their assets be confiscated and transferred to the families of those martyred in July as well as to the injured July fighters.
Furthermore, the prosecution stated that former IGP Mamun, as an approver, has revealed the full truth of the incident and the tribunal will issue an appropriate order regarding him.
Conversely, state-appointed defence counsel representing Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman has sought their acquittal.