DUCSU: Supreme Court to hear plea on elections Wednesday

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court (SC) is scheduled to hold a hearing tomorrow, Wednesday, on a civil miscellaneous petition concerning the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.

Appellate Division Judge-in-Chamber 2, Justice Farah Mahbub, set the date and forwarded the matter to the apex court bench headed by the Chief Justice for hearing. “Fixed on 3 September and stay extended till that date,” said the short order issued by the Chamber Judge Court.