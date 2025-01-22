Trump’s executive order causes panic among undocumented Bangladeshis, 4 arrested in New York

Since Donald Trump's swearing in as the 47th president of the United States, there has been growing fear among undocumented immigrants, including Bangladeshis, due to the crackdown on undocumented immigrants.

On 20 January, the day of Trump’s inauguration, operations targeting undocumented immigrants began across various states, including arrests in Brooklyn, New York, where four Bangladeshis were detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Since taking office, Trump has signed over a hundred executive orders related to immigration, including the cancellation of 78 orders from the Biden administration and the signing of 47 new ones. He has pledged to take a strong stance against undocumented immigrants, with a significant crackdown underway across the country. Undocumented immigrants are being extensively questioned.