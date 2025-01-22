Trump’s executive order causes panic among undocumented Bangladeshis, 4 arrested in New York
Since Donald Trump's swearing in as the 47th president of the United States, there has been growing fear among undocumented immigrants, including Bangladeshis, due to the crackdown on undocumented immigrants.
On 20 January, the day of Trump’s inauguration, operations targeting undocumented immigrants began across various states, including arrests in Brooklyn, New York, where four Bangladeshis were detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
Since taking office, Trump has signed over a hundred executive orders related to immigration, including the cancellation of 78 orders from the Biden administration and the signing of 47 new ones. He has pledged to take a strong stance against undocumented immigrants, with a significant crackdown underway across the country. Undocumented immigrants are being extensively questioned.
Khadija Munthaha Ruba, a legal officer working with immigrants in New York, told Prothom Alo that four undocumented Bangladeshis were arrested while hanging out in the Fulton area of Brooklyn, by the ICE officials in plain clothes.
An eyewitness, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, "While we were hanging out in the Fulton area, several officers in plain clothes suddenly approached us and asked for identification."
One individual, in protest, said that according to the Fifth Amendment of the US Constitution, he was not required to show identification. He was arrested while the others were released. Three more individuals were arrested in the same area shortly afterward.
At his inauguration on 20 January, Donald Trump stated that millions of undocumented immigrants were crossing the US border and engaging in criminal activities. He vowed to close the border immediately and deport criminals.
A state of emergency has already been declared at the Mexico border, with strict security measures in place. The US Border Patrol has also halted a programme that granted immigration status to certain individuals.
Raju Mahajan, a Bangladeshi-American attorney, told Prothom Alo that several of Trump’s executive orders could adversely affect Bangladeshis. The route through South America, including Brazil and Argentina, which many used to enter the US illegally via the Mexico border, will now be completely closed. In the past, diversity in government jobs was emphasized, providing broad job opportunities for immigrants. Now, hiring will be based on merit, which could lead to layoffs for many Bangladeshis.
Trump has also issued an executive order eliminating the provision for birthright citizenship, which means that children of undocumented immigrants born in the US will no longer automatically be granted citizenship. However, this order has been challenged in 24 states and cities, as it contradicts the 14th Amendment of the US Constitution. The order could be overturned by the federal courts.
Khadija Munthaha advised Bangladeshis to remain cautious, urging them to cooperate with law enforcement when questioned and to avoid working with others' work permits. She stressed that during these challenging times, it is important to stay clear of unnecessary disputes with the police.
On the ground, the usually crowded streets and restaurants in Bangladeshi-dominated areas are now noticeably emptier. Security measures have been heightened in these neighborhoods.