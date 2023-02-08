'Bookpocket' a novel on war and love by Rahitul Islam

`Bookpocket', revolves around the lives of Tanes and Zohra. Tanes joined the war of independence in 1971. When Zohra heard Tanes going to the war, she cried but did not stop him from going to the war. Tanes assured Zohra that he would return only after ensuring the country's victory while Zohra promised to wait for his return.

When Tanes returned home after the war, he learned Zohra was killed by the Pakistani army. Fifty years have passed since then, but Tanes still carries a photo and a letter of Zohra in his pocket and he never removed it.