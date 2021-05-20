Drop all oppressive charges against Rozina: HRW

Human Rights Watch on Thursday said Bangladesh authorities should drop all the oppressive charges against renowned journalist Rozina Islam, reports UNB.

Rozina's colleagues believe she was detained over her reporting on corruption and mismanagement in the public health sector, including the government's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, said the HRW.

She is accused under sections 3 and 5 of the Official Secrets Act and sections 379 and 411 of the Penal Code, for allegedly attempting to "collect sensitive government documents and taking photos of them" at the health ministry.

Journalists across Bangladesh are protesting to seek her release, HRW said.