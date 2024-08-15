Bangladesh ambassdors to six countries including US asked to return

Contractual appointments of Bangladesh ambassadors to the United States, Russia, Japan, Germany, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates have been cancelled. The high commissioner to the Maldives, who was on deputation, has also been asked to return home.

Separate gazette notifications signed by foreign ministry’s director general DM Salah Uddin on Wednesday ordered the seven Bangladeshi envoys to return home.

Asked about the transfer orders, foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen told Prothom Alo on Thursday evening, ‘A decision to cancel the contractual appointments was made in the meeting of the advisory council recently. In light of that decision, six ambassadors are being called to return.’