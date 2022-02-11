DRU seeks PM's intervention over Sagar-Runi murder probe

Dhaka Reporters' Unity (DRU) on Friday demanded the intervention of prime minister Sheikh Hasina to accelerate the probe into the murder of journalist-couple Sagar Sarowar and Meherun Runi, reports UNB.

The demand was made at a rally organised in protest of the murder of DRU member journalist couple Sagar Sarowar, the news editor of Maasranga Television, and Meherun Runi, a senior reporter for ATN Bangla.

A memorandum will be issued to the home minister next Sunday demanding the trial for Sagar-Runi's murder.

"We will issue a memorandum to the President, the Prime Minister and the chief justice on the same demand," said DRU president Nazrul Islam Mithu during the protest.