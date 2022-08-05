'Press freedom in Bangladesh never been violated in such a way'

Addressing the event as the chief guest, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that the medio outlets of those who write and report against the government, are closed down. Numerous laws are being enacted to curtail writing on social media. The Digital Security Act is the most dangerous among these.
Referring to a recent remark of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the BNP secretary general said, “She is now saying that a new conspiracy has been launched to remove her. She knows them (the conspirators). I want to say clearly, please declare the names. We as well as the nation want to know who are conspiring.”
BNP vice chairman and journalist leader Shawkat Mahmud said press freedom or freedom of expression is a part of democracy. Press freedom had never been violated in this way in Bangladesh.
Ruhul Amin Ghazi, former president of Bangladesh federal union of journalists (BFUJ), called upon the journalists to join the ongoing movement to establish democracy.
“If there is no democracy, there will be no free media. The autocratic government could not suppress the people even after shooting them dead. It cannot be done now either.”
Quader Gani Chowdhury, who presided over the discussion, said the police committed the Bhola murder in cold blood. The victims demanded electricity, water, and gas and that was their crime.