Passports of Shibli Rubayat, 8 others cancelled

The government has cancelled the passports of former chairman of the Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam and eight of its other officials.

The eight others who had their passports cancelled are former BSEC commissioner Shaikh Shamsuddin Ahmed, current executive directors Md Mahbubul Alam, Md Saifur Rahman and Mohammad Rezaul Karim, directors Sheikh Mahbub Ur Rahman and Mohammad Mahmoodul Hoque, Additional Director SK Md Lutful Kabir and Joint Director Md Rashidul Alam.

A source told Prothom Alo, the home ministry cancelled passports of the nine people last week. At the same time, the ministry barred travelling of Shibli Rubayat to abroad.

Allegations have it that the nine persons have colluded in looting of share market when they were in charge of the BSEC and acquired assets illegally.

* More to follow…