Clashes in Narail leave 4 dead, including father, son
Four people, including a father and his son, have been killed in attacks between two rival groups over dominance in Narail Sadar upazila.
The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday in the Barokula area of Singasholpur union in the upazila.
The deceased are Khalil Sheikh, 65 of Barokula village; his son, Tahazzud Sheikh, 40; their neighbour, Ferdous Sheikh, 33 and Osikur Fakir of the same village.
According to police and local sources, two groups have been active in Singasholpur over the issue of local dominance.
Former chairman Khairuzzaman Molla leads one group, while another former chairman, Uzzal Sheikh, leads the rival faction.
Superintendent of Police (SP) of Narail, Mohammad Al Mamun Shikder, confirmed the deaths of the four individuals.