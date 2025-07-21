Gopalganj incident: Bodies of three to be exhumed Monday for autopsy

The bodies of three people who were shot dead in Gopalganj during a National Citizen Party (NCP) rally are scheduled to be exhumed today, Monday, for postmortem examination. The matter was confirmed to Prothom Alo by Mir Mohammad Sajedur Rahman, Officer-in-Charge of Gopalganj Sadar Police Station.

The OC said that, following a court order, the bodies of Ramzan Kazi and Imon Talukder will be exhumed from the Gatepara pourasava graveyard, while the body of Sohel Rana Molla will be exhumed from his family graveyard in Tungipara village. All three bodies will then be sent to the 250-bed Gopalganj General Hospital for autopsy.