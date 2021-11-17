DU authority asks public not to enter campus unnecessarily

Dhaka University administration has urged the city dwellers not to visit the campus unless necessary, UNB reports.

The administration has been conducting a drive for the last few days to drive away outsiders with the help of law enforcing agencies upon receiving requests of students, DU proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said on Tuesday.

He said the outsiders can come to campus in need as many former students visit the campus too.

“But we should keep in mind that varsity is not a park or entertainment centre. Too much gathering ruins the environment of educational institute hence it’s better to not roam in the campus without any work,” said proctor Golam Rabbani

“The number of DU students has increased over the years while the campus area has reduced. We are considering student’s demand for a safe campus with importance,” said the DU proctor.

For the last three days the authority has conducted a drive with the assistance of Shahbagh police station in the campus and fined some motorcycle, private vehicle owners for parking, said professor M. Badruzzaman Bhuiyan, assistant proctor.

Bangladesh Chhatra League’s university faction members were seen actively participating in the drive to keep the campus outsider-free at different places.

All the makeshift shops in front of the Suhrawardy Udyan gate inside the campus were removed during the drive on Tuesday.