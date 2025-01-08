Tarique welcomes Khaleda Zia as she reaches London

Former prime minister and chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Khaleda Zia has reached the United Kingdom for advanced treatment.

The special air ambulance carrying her landed at Heathrow airport in London at 9:05 am on Wednesday (local time).

Her elder son and acting chairman of the BNP, Tarique Rahman, along with his wife Zubaida Rahman, welcomed her at the airport, while the acting high-commissioner of Bangladesh in the UK, Hazrat Ali Khan, received her with a flower bucket.