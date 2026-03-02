PM directs launching of dedicated city bus service for women
Prime minister Tarique Rahman has directed the launch of a separate bus service for women in the capital.
“Prime minister Tarique Rahman directed road transport and bridges minister Sheikh Rabiul Alam to launch a separate bus service for women in the city,” said prime minister’s additional press secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman.
The prime minister gave the directive while the road transport and bridges minister called on him at his Secretariat office here today, Monday.
During the meeting, the prime minister took an update on the condition of road transport from the minister and provided him with necessary directives, Ruman said.
The prime minister gave the directive while the road transport and bridges minister called on him at his Secretariat office here today.
Besides, the prime minister, in a separate meeting, also directed housing and public works minister Zakaria Taher to complete renovation and development work at the grave of shaheed president Ziaur Rahman in the city’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area before the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr, the additional press secretary added.
PM consults with experts to help ease city’s traffic jam
The prime minister also consulted with experts on overhauling the traffic management system to ease congestion in the capital city.
The meeting was held at the prime minister’s office in the Bangladesh secretariat this morning in the capital, the prime minister’s additional press secretary added.
“To resolve traffic congestion in Dhaka, the prime minister has spoken with experts about restructuring the traffic system. He held the meeting with several experts led by BUET civil engineering department professor Md Shamsul Hoque and sought their opinions on the matter,” he added.
Earlier, Ruman said, the prime minister arrived at his Secretariat from his Gulshan residence at 9:13 am.