Bureaucracy was hostage to politics, bureaucrats tell white paper committee

Bureaucrats had a role in promoting the development narrative that was set by the immediate past government.

They even had transcended the legal structure by doing so. The reality is, the administration was completely held hostage by politics.

Some of the bureaucrats faced the situation with courage. They could implement some deviations from that narrative at the cost of their professional losses. Their stance also cost their professional progression.

Economist and distinguished fellow of Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Debapriya Bhattacharya said this while addressing a press conference of the national white paper composition committee at the ECNEC auditorium of the planning commission in Dhaka Sunday.