Durga Puja begins

All the preparations have been taken for celebrating the religious festival smoothly maintaining health protocols.
The Mahasaptami puja will be held on Tuesday while Mahashtami, Kumari Puja and Sandhi Puja on Wednesday, Mahanabami puja on Thursday and Biyoya Dashami will be held on Friday.
Recitation of the verses from the Holy Chandi and blowing of conch shells (Shankha) and beating of drums will be heard in temples and pandals in the city and elsewhere throughout the day.
Adequate security measures have been taken for smooth celebrations of the festival.
According to Bangladesh Puja Udjapan Parishad, this year 32,118 puja mandapas have been set up across the country, while the number was 30,213 last year.
Additional members of police, Ansar, Rapid Action Battalion and other law enforcement agencies have been deployed at puja mandaps to ensure a full-proof security.