Durga Puja begins Thursday

The decision was taken at a meeting on law and order during Durga Puja at the home ministry held virtually with home minister Asaduzzaman Khan in the chair on Sunday.



Earlier on 4 October, the home ministry gave some instructions to ensure the security of the puja mandaps and maintain law and order.



President Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages greeting the members of the country's Hindu community on this occasion.



In his message, president Hamid said, "The main religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community is Durga Puja. The country's Hindu community has been celebrating the puja amid huge enthusiasm and festivity with different rituals since ancient times."



Durga Puja is not only a religious festival, but also a social one, he added.



Prime minister Sheikh Hasina, in her message, said that Durga Puja is not only a festival of the Hindu community, rather today it has turned into a universal festival.



