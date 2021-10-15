Durga Puja ends with immersion of idols in country

The five-day Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Bangalee Hindu community, ended today with the immersion of the idols of Goddess Durga and her children in water bodies across the country amid festivity, reports BSS.

The process of immersion of the idols started around 4:00pm today instead of noon due to the Jummah prayers of the Muslim community at that time.

The five-day Durga Puja began on 11 October with holding Maha Shasthi puja, Chondipath, incarnation (Bodhon) of the Goddess Durga and Adhibas at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor maintaining health guidelines.