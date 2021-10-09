Durga Puja to begin Monday

Durga Puja, the biggest religious festival of the Hindu community, will begin on Monday with Maha Shasthi puja at temples across the country amid festivity and religious fervor with maintaining health guidelines.

The five-day long Durga Puja celebration will begin with the unveiling of the face of the deity and Kalparambho on the day of Maha Sashthi on Monday and it will end on 15 October with the immersion of the idols.