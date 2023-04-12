Rohingya repatriation: US urged to create “safe protection zone” in Myanmar

Bangladesh has urged the USA to create a “safe protection zone” in Myanmar so that the Rohingyas can return to their homeland safely, reports UNB.

“We discussed with them (USA) for a durable solution (to the Rohingya crisis). We said our priority is their (Rohingyas) repatriation," foreign minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters in Washington.

He said the US side mentioned that the situation in Myanmar is not conducive now for the repatriation.