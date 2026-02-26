Court orders ‘Red Notice’ against Tulip
A court has ordered the issuance of an Interpol ‘Red Notice’ to arrest Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, daughter of Sheikh Rehana and niece of ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
The order was passed today, Thursday, by Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Sabbir Faiz following an appeal by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC). The court’s bench assistant, Md Riaz Hossain, confirmed the news.
The appeal seeking the ‘Red Notice’ through international police organisation, Interpol was filed by ACC Assistant Director AKM Mortuza Ali Sagar, against Tulip, a member of parliament from the United Kingdom’s ruling Labour Party.
According to the appeal, Tulip allegedly misused the influence of her aunt, then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
She is accused of influencing a legal officer of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK). Through granting and receiving illegal favours, he illegally took possession of a flat in Eastern Housing Limited in Gulshan, Dhaka, without paying for it
A case has been filed against her in this connection. The appeal states that Tulip left the country before the case was lodged and is attempting to destroy evidence relevant to the investigation.
As she is currently abroad, the ACC argued that issuing a ‘Red Notice’ through Interpol is necessary to secure her arrest.