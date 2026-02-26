Court orders ‘Red Notice’ against Tulip

The appeal seeking the ‘Red Notice’ through international police organisation, Interpol was filed by ACC Assistant Director AKM Mortuza Ali Sagar, against Tulip, a member of parliament from the United Kingdom’s ruling Labour Party.

According to the appeal, Tulip allegedly misused the influence of her aunt, then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

She is accused of influencing a legal officer of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK). Through granting and receiving illegal favours, he illegally took possession of a flat in Eastern Housing Limited in Gulshan, Dhaka, without paying for it