Hasina, Tulip, Azmina and Radwan sentenced to imprisonment and fines

In two separate cases concerning irregularities in the allocation of government plots under the Purbachal New Town Project, the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her niece Tulip Siddiq, her other niece Azmina Siddiq and her nephew Radwan Mujib Bobby have been sentenced to imprisonment and fines.

At approximately 12:30 pm today, Monday, judge Rabiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 delivered the verdicts in the two cases.

In one of the cases, the court sentenced Azmina Siddiq to seven years imprisonment, Tulip Siddiq to two years imprisonment and Sheikh Hasina to five years imprisonment. The court also imposed financial penalties on them.

The other case involved Radwan Mujib Bobby. In this case, the court sentenced Radwan Mujib Bobby to seven years imprisonment, Tulip Siddiq to two years imprisonment, and Sheikh Hasina to five years imprisonment.