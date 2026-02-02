RAJUK plot corruption
Hasina, Tulip, Azmina and Radwan sentenced to imprisonment and fines
In two separate cases concerning irregularities in the allocation of government plots under the Purbachal New Town Project, the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her niece Tulip Siddiq, her other niece Azmina Siddiq and her nephew Radwan Mujib Bobby have been sentenced to imprisonment and fines.
At approximately 12:30 pm today, Monday, judge Rabiul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge Court-4 delivered the verdicts in the two cases.
In one of the cases, the court sentenced Azmina Siddiq to seven years imprisonment, Tulip Siddiq to two years imprisonment and Sheikh Hasina to five years imprisonment. The court also imposed financial penalties on them.
The other case involved Radwan Mujib Bobby. In this case, the court sentenced Radwan Mujib Bobby to seven years imprisonment, Tulip Siddiq to two years imprisonment, and Sheikh Hasina to five years imprisonment.
On 13 and 18 January, the court had scheduled today (Monday) for the delivery of verdicts in the two cases.
According to the case allegations, the accused acted in collusion and concealed the fact that they already owned houses, flats or housing facilities in the city.
As a result, they violated laws, rules, policies and due legal procedures governing plot allocation.
While serving as prime minister, Sheikh Hasina allegedly abused her supreme authority and influenced officials and employees responsible for implementing the project.
Acting in concert, the accused allocated plots measuring 10 kathas each in their own names on Road 203, Sector 27 of the Purbachal New Town Project, with the intention of benefiting themselves and others.
Case against Azmina Siddiq
On 13 January last year, Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) assistant director Afnan Jannat Keya filed a case against Azmina Siddiq on charges of abusing power and committing irregularities to obtain a 10 katha plot under the Purbachal New Town Project.
The case named 16 accused, including Tulip Siddiq and Sheikh Hasina.
Following the investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet on 10 March last year against a total of 18 accused, including two additional individuals. The court framed charges against all 18 accused on 31 July, thereby commencing the trial.
Witness examination began on 13 August and concluded on 5 January this year. A total of 31 witnesses testified before the court. After completion of arguments, the court fixed 2 February as the date for delivering the verdict on 13 January.
In addition to Azmina Siddiq, the other accused in this case include Sheikh Hasina, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Md Saiful Islam Sarkar (administrative officer, Ministry of Housing and Public Works), senior assistant secretary Purbi Goldar, additional secretary Oliullah, secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin, former RAJUK chairman Md Anisur Rahman Mia, former member Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Tanmoy Das, Mohammad Nasiruddin, major (engr.) Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury (Retd.), former director Md Nurul Islam, assistant director Mazharul Islam, director Kamrul Islam, deputy director Nayeb Ali Sharif, former principal secretary-1 to the prime minister Mohammad Salah Uddin (added later) and former state minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed. Among them, only Mohammad Khurshid Alam remains in custody.
Case against Radwan Mujib Bobby
On 13 January last year, ACC assistant director SM Rashedul Hasan filed a case against Radwan Mujib Siddiq on similar charges of abusing power and committing irregularities to obtain a 10 katha plot under the Purbachal New Town Project.
The case named 16 accused, including Tulip Rizwana Siddiq and Sheikh Hasina.
After investigation, the ACC submitted a charge sheet on 10 March of the same year against 18 accused. The court framed charges against all 18 accused on 31 July, marking the start of the trial. Witness examination began on 13 August and concluded in the second week of last month.
A total of 28 witnesses testified in this case. The court completed hearing arguments on 18 January and subsequently fixed 2 February for delivery of the verdict. Of the 18 accused, only Mohammad Khurshid Alam remains in prison.
The other accused in this case include Sheikh Hasina, Tulip Siddiq, former state minister for Housing and Public Works Sharif Ahmed, former principal secretary to the prime minister Mohammad Salah Uddin, Md Saiful Islam Sarkar (administrative officer, Ministry of Housing and Public Works), senior assistant secretary Purbi Goldar, secretary Kazi Wasi Uddin, secretary Shahid Ullah Khandaker, former RAJUK chairman Md Anisur Rahman Mia, former member Mohammad Khurshid Alam, Tanmoy Das, Mohammad Nasir Uddin, major (engr.) Shamsuddin Ahmed Chowdhury (Retd.), assistant director Faria Sultana, assistant director Mazharul Islam, deputy director Nayeb Ali Sharif and director Sheikh Shahinul Islam.
Among them, only Mohammad Khurshid Alam has been arrested and remains in custody.
Earlier, in four separate cases involving corruption in plot allocations by the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha (RAJUK) under the Purbachal New Town Project, the court sentenced former prime minister Sheikh Hasina to a total of 26 years imprisonment.
In addition, in one of those cases, the court sentenced Sheikh Rehana to seven years imprisonment and Tulip Siddiq to two years imprisonment.