Tulip Siddiq resigns over alleged Bangladeshi financial links
British minister Tulip Siddiq, who was responsible for financial services and fighting corruption, resigned on Tuesday after weeks of questions over her financial ties to her aunt Sheikh Hasina, ousted last year as prime minister of Bangladesh.
In her resignation letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, she said the independent adviser on ministerial standards, Laurie Magnus, confirmed that she had not breached ministerial rules after reviewing the matter.
Starmer said in a letter to Siddiq published by his office: "In accepting your resignation, I also wish to be clear that Sir Laurie Magnus as Independent Adviser has assured me he found no breach of the Ministerial Code and no evidence of financial improprieties on your part,"