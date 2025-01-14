Tulip Siddiq resigns over alleged Bangladeshi financial links

In her resignation letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, she said the independent adviser on ministerial standards, Laurie Magnus, confirmed that she had not breached ministerial rules after reviewing the matter.

Starmer said in a letter to Siddiq published by his office: "In accepting your resignation, I also wish to be clear that Sir Laurie Magnus as Independent Adviser has assured me he found no breach of the Ministerial Code and no evidence of financial improprieties on your part,"