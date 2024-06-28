UK elections: 34 candidates of Bangladeshi origin

Eleven candidates of Bangladeshi origin are contesting as independent candidates. Wais Islam is contesting from Holborn and St Pancras. Ajmal Masrur, Suman Ahmed and Sam Uddin are contesting from Bethnal Green and Stepney. Ehteshamul Huq is contesting from Poplar and Limehouse, Omar Faruk and Nizam Ali from Stratford and Bow, Nurjahan Begum from Ilford South, Habib Rahman from Newcastle Central West, Abul Kalam Azad from Bexhill and Battle, and Raja Miah from Oldham West, Chadderton and Royton.

A total of 98 political parties, large and small, are taking part in the forthcoming UK elections. There are a record number of 4,515 candidates for 650 seats in the House of Commons. There are no constituencies with less than five candidates this election. The highest number of candidates for a single seat is 13. There are 459 independent candidates contesting in 317 constituencies. And 35 parties have fielded one candidate each.