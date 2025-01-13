Irregularity in Purbachal plot allocation
ACC files cases against Rehana, her 3 children
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has filed three separate lawsuits against Sheikh Rehana, her daughter Azmina Siddiq alias Ruponti and son Radwan Mujib Siddiq on charges of hiding information and abuse of power while taking allocation of plot in Purbachal in Dhaka.
Sheikh Rehana’s another daughter Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, who is a member of parliament of the UK, and Rehana’s sister deposed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have also been accused in the cases.
ACC director general (prevention) Akhter Hossain shared this information with the media while addressing a new conference on Monday.
ACC said there is no scope of receiving a plot as government allocation at Purbachal if there is any house or flat or residence facilities in the name of any family member within the area under RAJUK’s jurisdiction in Dhaka city. Sheikh Rehana and her family members received the allocation of plots in their names hiding those information.
It was said in today’s media briefing that Sheikh Rehana took allocation of a plot of 10-katha in her name hiding information in the affidavit though she has a house/flat/residence facility in the area under RAJUK’s jurisdiction in Dhaka city. Her daughter Tulip Siddiq used her power as a British MP to influence former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to take the allocation. And, Sheikh Hasina, being the holder of the highest post of the government and a government employee, abused her authority to allocate the plot influencing the people involved with the project’s allotment.
The briefing was further told that 15 people, including Tulip Rizwana Siddiq and Sheikh Hasina, have been accused in the case filed against Sheikh Rehana.
Besides, 16 people, including Tulip Rizwana Siddiq and Sheikh Hasina, have been accused in the case filed against Radwan Mujib Siddiq. And, 16 people, including Tulip and Sheikh Hasina, have been accused in the case filed against Azmina Siddiq.
Earlier, on Sunday, ACC filed a lawsuit against 16 people including Sheikh Hasina and her daughter Saima Wazed alias Putul.
The case was filed on allegation of resorting to irregularities and abuse of power in allocating six plots, with 10-katha each in size, at Purbachal in Dhaka to their names.