UK elections
Tulip Siddiq sees massive victory
Tulip Siddiq has won by a huge margin in the UK elections. She is the granddaughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
She contested in the election as a Labour Party candidate. She won almost double the number of votes than her closest competitor of the Conservative Party.
The results of the election were published on the website of the British parliament today, Friday.
Tulip Siddiq contested from the Hampstead and Kilburn constituency. She secured 23,432 votes, thus being elected as member of parliament for the fourth consecutive time.
Her closest contestant, Conservative Party's Don Williams won 8,462 votes. Coming up third was Green Party's Larna Jane Russell with 6,630 votes.
Tulip Siddiq is the daughter of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Sheikh Rehana.
Tulip Siddiq first won the election from Hampstead and Kilburn as MP in 2015.
Meanwhile, another Bangladeshi, Apsana Begum, has been elected from Poplar and the Limehouse constituency with 18,535 votes.
Her closest contestant was Green Party's Nathalie Beinefait, securing 5,975 votes, followed by Conservative party's Freddie Downing with 4,739 votes and independent candidate, Apsana's former husband Ehteshamul Huq with 4,554 votes.