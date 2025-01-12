Tulip enjoyed 2019 WC matches freebie with Awami League MP

Tulip Siddiq, MP for Hampstead and Highgate in the United Kingdom, received hospitality at cricket matches alongside a former member of her ousted dictator aunt Sheikh Hasina's regime, as reported by The Telegraph.

Citing records, the report noted that Tulip Siddiq, niece of Sheikh Hasina, attended two Cricket World Cup matches in 2019. She accepted tickets valued at £358.80 each, including lunch, to watch Bangladesh face New Zealand and Pakistan.

One of her fellow attendees was Kazi Nabil Ahmed. He is a former Awami League politician and is now under investigation by the anti-corruption commission (ACC) in Bangladesh, alongside other ministers and MPs of his party.