Tulip Siddiq questioned in UK over graft allegation
The Cabinet Office propriety and ethics team questioned Tulip Siddiq on Sunday over the allegation, reports The Telegraph.
Tulip Siddiq, a UK Labour Minister and niece of ex-prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has been questioned over claims she and her family members embezzled £4 billion (around Tk 60,000 crore) from a power plant project in Bangladesh
Tulip Siddiq, is facing investigation over claims that she and four family members embezzled £4 billion through Roopur Nuke Power Plant Deal in Bangladesh.
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has stood by Tulip, who denies the claims and said no authority has contacted her so far about the allegations.
Labour party officials described the claims as “spurious” and made for political reasons by opponents of Hasina.
In October, National Crime Agency (NCA) investigators visited Bangladesh to “support” its anti-corruption probes.
A Tory MP has written to the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner asking them to launch a probe into Tulip over the allegations.
The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Bangladesh decided to start probe the embezzlement allegation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siddiq recently following a High Court order.
Tulip Siddiq, 42, the Treasury's Economic Secretary, is responsible for tackling corruption in UK financial markets.
The Mail on Sunday reported that five investigators are gathering "documentary evidence" related to Tulip and others, and are expected to contact them within weeks for their responses.
The report stated that the ACC would send any correspondence to her through the British High Commission in Dhaka.
Citing anonymous officials, the paper noted that once responses are received, investigators will decide whether to file First Information Reports.