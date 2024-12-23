Tulip Siddiq questioned in UK over graft allegation

Tulip Siddiq, is facing investigation over claims that she and four family members embezzled £4 billion through Roopur Nuke Power Plant Deal in Bangladesh.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has stood by Tulip, who denies the claims and said no authority has contacted her so far about the allegations.

Labour party officials described the claims as “spurious” and made for political reasons by opponents of Hasina.