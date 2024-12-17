ACC begins investigation of corruption against Hasina, Rehana

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has decided to start an investigation against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, her sister Sheikh Rehana, son Sajeeb Wazed Joy and niece Tulip Siqqiue on allegations of irregularities and corruption of Tk 800 billion.

The investigation has begun today, ACC’s deputy director Aktarul Islam confirmed this to Prothom Alo.

ACC sources said the irregularities and corruption took place in nine projects including Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Ashrayan Project and BEPZA.