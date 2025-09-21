Tulip regular taxpayer in Bangladesh despite being a British MP

ACC director general (prevention) Akhter Hossain told Prothom Alo that Tulip received this flat as a bribe from a housing company. Later she made out a "hiba" ('gift') deed for the flat in her younger sister's name.

According to the documents acquired by Prothom Alo, on 9 June 2016, Tulip handed over the flat as "hiba" (gift) through a notary public to her sister Azmina Siddiq. A month earlier, Tulip had been elected for the first time as a Member of Parliament (MP) from London’s Hampstead and Kilburn constituency in the United Kingdom’s general election.

However, the ACC confirmed that the notary document concerning this gift (hiba") was forged. According to officials involved in the investigation, the false notarization had been done as part of an attempt to conceal the flat’s actual ownership.

On 14 March, a report in the UK newspaper Financial Times stated that a spokesperson for Tulip Siddiq said that no evidence had been presented to support these allegations. Tulip Siddiq had not been contacted about these matters, and she completely denies these claims.

Earlier, a Financial Times report revealed that in London too, Tulip had received a flat unlawfully from a Bangladeshi businessman. The report stated that the flat had been given to Tulip Siddiq by a real estate developer named Abdul Motalif. She did not have to pay anything in exchange for the property. The businessman was known to have connections with individuals close to Sheikh Hasina. The fact that the flat was transferred free of cost appeared in the UK’s land registration records. (Financial Times, 3 January 2025)