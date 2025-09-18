Tulip is still a voter in Bangladesh, has a passport and NID too

According to The Times' investigations, reports published at the time show that on 18 January 2011, Tulip attended a symposium in Dhaka. Two days later, she was present with Sheikh Hasina at a meeting with the First Lady of Malaysia. Passport database records indicate that her passport was ready for collection on 17 January.

In September 2011, Tulip accompanied Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s official delegation to the 66th United Nations General Assembly. In 2013, she went to Moscow during her aunt’s state visit there, where she met Russian President Vladimir Putin and took photographs with him.

Earlier this year, it came to light that she had been staying in a house in London linked to Sheikh Hasina. She then herself reported the matter to the Independent Adviser on Ministers’ Interests. Initially, she claimed that the flat in King’s Cross, London, worth £650,000, had been provided by her parents. However, it was later revealed that the flat had been financed by Abdul Motalif, a developer associated with the Awami League.