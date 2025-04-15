Tulip sued by ACC for 'illegal possession of flat' in Gulshan

Ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s niece and former UK city minister Tulip Siddiq and two others have been sued by the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of possessing a flat at Eastern Housing Limited in the capital’s Gulshan unlawfully.

As a plaintiff, Monirul Islam, ACC assistant director at the commission’s integrated district office in Dhaka, filed the case today, Tuesday.

ACC assistant director Md Akter Hossain disclosed the development while speaking to newspersons at the ACC head office in Segunbagicha of the capital.

Apart from Tulip Siddiq, RAJUK legal adviser Shah Md Khasruzzaman and former assistant legal adviser-1 Sardar Mosharraf Hossain have been made accused in the case, he added.