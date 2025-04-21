NIDs of Sheikh Hasina, 9 other family members ‘locked’
The National Identity Registration Division of the Bangladesh Election Commission has “locked” the NIDs of ousted former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and nine members of her family.
Relevant officials of the EC said any NID is locked means it is not possible to verify, correct or change the information of that NID. None can use the locked NID to avail any kind of service.
The 10 persons are - Sheikh Hasina, Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Saima Wazed, Rehana Siddiq, Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Azmina Siddiq, Shahin Siddiq, Bushra Siddiq, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and Tariq Ahmed Siddiq.
An order in this regard said the NIDs of the 10 persons have been locked at an order of the director general of the National Identity Registration Division.
The order shows the officials signed the document on 16 February.
The relevant EC officials said generally NIDs are “locked” if any person registers as a voter with false information or due to any investigation against the NID holder.