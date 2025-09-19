What Tulip says about holding Bangladesh passport, NID and how UK media reacts

Tulip Siddiq, Member of Parliament for the ruling Labour Party in the United Kingdom, has alleged that Bangladeshi authorities are using “fake” identity documents to conduct a smear campaign against her.

On Thursday, The Telegraph’s online edition published a report detailing Tulip Siddiq’s claims. The report coincided with a joint investigation by Prothom Alo and The Times, which examined Tulip Siddiq’s Bangladeshi citizenship.

The joint report, published on Thursday, revealed that Tulip Siddiq holds a Bangladeshi National Identity (NID) card and was registered as a voter in Bangladesh. She possesses a Bangladeshi passport as well.

Following the publication of the joint investigative report, Tulip Siddiq publicly accused the Bangladeshi authorities of attempting to discredit her.

The Telegraph noted that the documents it had seen indicate that former Labour minister Tulip Siddiq possesses both a Bangladeshi passport and NID, contradicting her prior claims.

Tulip Siddiq, however, insisted that these documents had been forged to portray her as corrupt.

A spokesperson for the MP told The Telegraph that Bangladeshi authorities had been conducting a politically motivated smear campaign against Tulip Siddiq for nearly a year. They refused to engage with her legal team and provided no evidence to substantiate their claims.