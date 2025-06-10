Election timeframe, Hamid's return, and Tulip's letter

The Guardian report said, "Siddiq, whose aunt Sheikh Hasina was put on trial in absentia last week over crimes against humanity during her 15 years as prime minister, has been accused of benefitting from the former regime by the authorities in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka."

The report went on to say, "A series of allegations have been aired in the media including the claim from the country’s anti-corruption commission (ACC) that Siddiq or her mother had received a 7,200 sq ft plot of land through 'abuse of power and influence'"

"Siddiq denies the claims which her lawyers have described as being “politically motivated” and without foundation. She further claims not to have been contacted by the authorities over any of the allegations," the report said.

Tulip said, "I am a UK citizen, born in London and representing the people of Hampstead and Highgate in parliament for the last decade. I have no property nor any business interests whatsoever in Bangladesh. The country is dear to my heart but it is not the country where I was born, live in or have built my career in."

In her letter to Professor Yunus, Tulip went on to say, "I know you’ll appreciate how important it is to ensure those reports do not become a distraction from the critical work of doing my very best for my constituents and my country.”

Meanwhile, the chief advisor's press secretary Shafiqul Alam says that they received no from Tulip Siddiq.