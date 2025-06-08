We have not received any letter from Tulip: Chief advisor's press secretary

Speaking to Prothom Alo about the letter today, Sunday, the chief advisor's press secretary Shafiq Alam said, "We have received no letter from Tulip. We have been on holiday since the 5th (June)."

The Guardian report said, "Siddiq, whose aunt Sheikh Hasina was put on trial in absentia last week over crimes against humanity during her 15 years as prime minister, has been accused of benefitting from the former regime by the authorities in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka."

The report went on to say, "A series of allegations have been aired in the media including the claim from the country’s anti-corruption commission (ACC) that Siddiq or her mother had received a 7,200 sq ft plot of land through 'abuse of power and influence'"

"Siddiq denies the claims which her lawyers have described as being “politically motivated” and without foundation. She further claims not to have been contacted by the authorities over any of the allegations," the report said.