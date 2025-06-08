Why does BNP reject the chief advisor's election timeframe?

So that means now there is a timeframe for the election. However, that does not mean an end to the political debate on the issue. On the very night that the chief advisor made this announcement, BNP's standing committee held a meeting and declared that the people were disappointed and angry. April is not a month suitable for the election. It should be held in December this year, by all means.

In his speech the chief advisor said, we will be able to complete our incomplete tasks and soon prepare a full-fledged July Charter, leaving a new roadmap for the country. He said, from the experience of the national consensus commission, the possibility of a new political culture has emerged. If we can give this a permanent shape by means of the forthcoming election, he said, then we will be able to tackle all political crises on the future.

If a new political culture is to be built, the stakeholders must be brought on board. For them, electoral calculations often outweigh the development of a culture of national consensus and democratic politics. During Eid, leaders from various parties are visiting potential electoral constituencies to engage with the public. Very few central leaders remain in Dhaka. Typically, they only visit their constituents during Eid or election seasons. Most of them are “non-resident” public representatives.