So is BNP going for a one-point movement?

There are many issues other than the election date that have created a gap between the government and the BNP leadership. Mistrust has developed. One BNP leader alleged that even though the BNP fully supports the government, the government is treating them unjustly. The chief adviser held a meeting with one of the three advisors whose resignation the BNP has been demanding, which was uncomfortable for both sides. BNP has demanded the resignation of the three advisors both in writing and verbally. When asked what the chief advisor said in response to this demand, the BNP leader replied, “He said, ‘I’ve heard what you have had to say.'"

The outcome of the discussion was, in effect, naught. The two sides remain rigid in their respective stands, as was evident in the statement made by the chief advisor during his Japan trip. He said, one party wants the election in December. Yet a leader of BNP said that there were 30 parties, including theirs, that want the election in December. There were 13 parties who were in favour of the election after December.

During the rule of Awami League, BNP's one-point movement had been for free, fair and credible elections under a non-partisan government. Many leaders and activists had to face imprisonment and harassment during their movement. The Awami League government ignored BNP's demand and went ahead with a farcical election in 2024, but to no avail. They had to beat an exit in the August mass uprising.

BNP's chagrin is that even during the interim government rule they have to take to the streets in demand of elections in due time. During Awami League's rule, BNP's demand had been for fair election. Now it is for elections in due time.