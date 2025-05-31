Opinion
So is BNP going for a one-point movement?
The interim government is at the helm of government. Dhaka streets, however, are ruled by BNP at times, by National Citizens Party at times, and at times by Jamaat-e-Islami.
BNP declared a gathering of 1.5 million people on Wednesday at the youth rally in front of the party headquarters in Naya Paltan in the capital. However, they did not seem to keep in mind how many millions of people would undergo intolerable suffering due to this gathering of 1.5 million. They could have held the youth rally at Manik Miah Avenue or the parade grounds. The people of the city wouldn't have had to face such suffering then.
When a central leader of BNP was confronted with this issue, he made an excuse saying that they had submitted a letter to DMP informing them about a gathering of 1.5 million. However, they were not offered any alternative venue or time. He claimed that when Awami League was in power, if they submitted a letter to DMP regarding a rally, the commissioner or of officer of a lower rank would talk to them. But during the interim government, DMP remains completely silent.
Jamaat-e-Islami also held a rally on Wednesday, their programme held in the morning at Shahbagh, to celebrate the release of their party leader ATM Azharul Islam. That had an impact on the morning traffic jam. BNP's rally exacerbated the situation. In evening, most of Dhaka's roads came to a standstill. The problem is that those who are in politics talking about people's welfare, are least bothered about the people's problems.
At Wednesday's youth rally, BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman declared that the election must be held December. That seems to be a stern message for the government. Some politicians have termed this as BNP's "one-point demand". Tarique Rahman even expressed doubts concerning the government's sincerity raging the election. He said that the government was simply playing for time in the name of reforms and there were certain motives within and outside of the government.
Expressing anger at BNP's candidate Ishraque Hossain not being sworn in as mayor of the Dhaka South City Corporation despite the election commission's gazette, Tarique Rahman said, "How can we expect meaningful reforms from those who do not respect the law or court rulings?"
Through this question, the second-in-command of the BNP has directly placed the interim government in the dock. BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, who had not made any political statements since the arrival of the interim government, also alleged during a discussion meeting organised on the occasion of Zia’s death anniversary that the journey of democracy is still being obstructed at every step.
A few days ago, an organisation named July Oikya (July Unity) held a “March for Yunus” programme in Shahbagh. Leaders of the organisation raised slogans calling for the Yunus-led government to remain in power for five years. On social media as well, many have expressed hope that the Yunus government would stay for five years to complete necessary reforms. This kind of campaigning has further deepened the doubts and suspicions of BNP leaders.
For arguments sake if we assume that the Yunus government remains in power for five years, the questions is - how so? Some talk of a referendum. But Bangladesh does not have very good experience when it comes to referendum. Two military rules had used referendums to prolong their rules. And the referendum held in 1991 for a transition from the presidential system to the parliamentary system was just a formality. Prior to that, the twelfth amendment was passed in the parliament on the basis of national consensus.
By holding the youth rally, BNP wanted to show that a huge section of the youth was with them. But BNP leaders should understand that rather than spending millions to gather millions of people for their rallies, seminars and TV debates are much more effective. On the day before the rally in Dhaka, BNP had organised a seminar on "Political thought of the youth and economic emancipation." Young writers and thinkers from outside of the party had spoken at the seminar. If they want political reforms, the style of programmes has to be changed too.
There are many issues other than the election date that have created a gap between the government and the BNP leadership. Mistrust has developed. One BNP leader alleged that even though the BNP fully supports the government, the government is treating them unjustly. The chief adviser held a meeting with one of the three advisors whose resignation the BNP has been demanding, which was uncomfortable for both sides. BNP has demanded the resignation of the three advisors both in writing and verbally. When asked what the chief advisor said in response to this demand, the BNP leader replied, “He said, ‘I’ve heard what you have had to say.'"
The outcome of the discussion was, in effect, naught. The two sides remain rigid in their respective stands, as was evident in the statement made by the chief advisor during his Japan trip. He said, one party wants the election in December. Yet a leader of BNP said that there were 30 parties, including theirs, that want the election in December. There were 13 parties who were in favour of the election after December.
During the rule of Awami League, BNP's one-point movement had been for free, fair and credible elections under a non-partisan government. Many leaders and activists had to face imprisonment and harassment during their movement. The Awami League government ignored BNP's demand and went ahead with a farcical election in 2024, but to no avail. They had to beat an exit in the August mass uprising.
BNP's chagrin is that even during the interim government rule they have to take to the streets in demand of elections in due time. During Awami League's rule, BNP's demand had been for fair election. Now it is for elections in due time.
At Wednesday's rally, BNP rules raised the question, if the caretaker governments in the past could hold good elections in a matter of three months, why can't the interim government do so in 16 to 17 months?
December or June - what is the solution to this dispute? The government has stated that ever since the activities of the Awami League were banned, a "state of war" has prevailed in the country. Conspirators both inside and outside the country are creating various obstacles to the government's work. To overcome those obstacles, it was also necessary for the government to have good understanding with political parties.
BNP has made it clear that if the election is not held in December, it will be difficult for them to continue supporting the government. Through this, the party has signaled a growing distrust towards the interim government.
The government’s rationale for not holding elections in December is that, given the current law and order situation, it would not be possible to conduct a free and fair election. BNP believes that the prevailing unrest stems precisely from the uncertainty surrounding the election. The longer the government delays announcing an election roadmap, the harder it will be to manage the situation.
* Sohrab Hassan is joint editor, Prothom Alo and a poet. He can be contacted at [email protected]
