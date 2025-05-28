Election must be held within December: Tarique Rahman

BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has alleged that procrastination has begun over the upcoming national election and said that the general election must be held by December.

He also called upon the youth and the people of the country to start preparing to ensure this happen.

Tarique Rahman made these remarks on Wednesday afternoon in a rally titled "Establishing the Political Rights of the Youth", held in front of BNP’s central office in city’s Naya Paltan. He joined the rally virtually.

BNP’s student wing Chhatra Dal, youth wing Jubo Dal and volunteer wing Swechchhasebak Dal jointly organised the rally. A large number of party activists joined the gathering.

Tarique Rahman said, "It seems procrastination has already begun regarding the upcoming national election. The future of the election is now entangled in debates about minor or major reforms. Amid this, the public has begun to suspect that some inside and outside the interim government may have ulterior motives masked under the guise of reform."